Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advent Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Advent Technologies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 398,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

ADN traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 150,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.13.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

