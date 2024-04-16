Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

AGRX opened at $0.37 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

