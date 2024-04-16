Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.31

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 57886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aimia from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
