Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 91,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ainos Stock Performance
Ainos stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 23,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ainos has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
About Ainos
