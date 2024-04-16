Aion Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $309.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00083057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012836 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

