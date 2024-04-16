Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Ajax Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 2.25.
Ajax Resources Company Profile
Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ajax Resources
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.