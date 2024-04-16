Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.03), with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

