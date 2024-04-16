Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AKYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 112,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

