Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $120.50

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.50, but opened at $116.88. Albemarle shares last traded at $116.92, with a volume of 441,155 shares.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

