Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Evercore ISI

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACI. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 333,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $312,510,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

