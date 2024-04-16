Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AA opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $42.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

