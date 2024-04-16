Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,551. The firm has a market cap of $389.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $25.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.