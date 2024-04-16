Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.44 and last traded at $69.56. 5,797,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,306,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

