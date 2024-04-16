Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Position Cut by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up about 1.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.12% of Alight worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Alight by 81.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 229.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Alight by 387.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 306,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Alight Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 959,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.