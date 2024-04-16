Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

