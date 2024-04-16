Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The company had revenue of C$150.90 million during the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
