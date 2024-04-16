Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. 68,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,258. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

