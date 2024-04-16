Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 1,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

