Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $155.05 and last traded at $155.76. 4,540,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 22,268,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.33.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 15,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

