Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,567. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

