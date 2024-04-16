ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,665.0 days.
ALS Stock Performance
CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. ALS has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.
About ALS
