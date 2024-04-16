ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 675,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,665.0 days.

ALS Stock Performance

CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. ALS has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93.

Get ALS alerts:

About ALS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.