AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Update

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,054,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 4,606,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.1 days.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

