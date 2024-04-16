Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.95 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

