Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 862,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,063,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $588.60 million, a P/E ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.