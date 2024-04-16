ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

