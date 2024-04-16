American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

