Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.00. The stock had a trading volume of 654,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,257. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.52. The company has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

