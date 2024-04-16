Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.98. 641,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

