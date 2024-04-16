AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is 0.03. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.17.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.