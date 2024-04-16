AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in March

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is 0.03. AmmPower has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.17.
About AmmPower
