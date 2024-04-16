Ampfield Management L.P. Buys 65,609 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Ampfield Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes accounts for 49.7% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P. owned about 2.43% of LGI Homes worth $76,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. 227,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.83. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.