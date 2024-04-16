Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 215,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.