Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

