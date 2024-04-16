Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT at $159.70

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

