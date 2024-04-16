Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $84.92

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.92.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

