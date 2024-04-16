AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Down 20%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 141,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 71,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

AnalytixInsight Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 3.09.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

