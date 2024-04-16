Analyzing PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHAXIAM Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

BioRestorative Therapies has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,036.36%. Given BioRestorative Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioRestorative Therapies is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.51, meaning that its share price is 6,051% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.32 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $145,800.00 61.29 -$18.50 million ($3.51) -0.38

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats PHAXIAM Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

