Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 10.6% in March

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 541,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,029. The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.56. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,556 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

