Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 541.0 days.
Andritz Trading Down 0.6 %
Andritz stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. Andritz has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $63.96.
Andritz Company Profile
