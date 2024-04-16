ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,221,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,536 shares of company stock worth $9,013,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.