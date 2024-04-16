Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares during the period.

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. 48,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

