ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,144,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 3,695,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.2 days.
ANZ Group Stock Performance
Shares of ANZ Group stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. ANZ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.
ANZ Group Company Profile
