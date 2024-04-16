ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 12.1% in March

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,144,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 15th total of 3,695,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 354.2 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANZ Group stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. ANZ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

ANZ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.