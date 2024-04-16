Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 2.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $53.00. 141,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,482,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 105,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,130,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

