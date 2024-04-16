APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APi Group

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.