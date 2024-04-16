Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Appian stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Appian by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after buying an additional 147,785 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,884,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

