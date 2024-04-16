ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of ARBB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,568. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
