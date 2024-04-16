ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARB IOT Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ARBB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,568. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.