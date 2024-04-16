Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.97 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $505.37 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.1213691 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 866 active market(s) with $640,169,171.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

