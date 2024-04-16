Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 2,017,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 399,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

