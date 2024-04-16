Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 130.24 ($1.62), with a volume of 16323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.65).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -419.35 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.05.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

