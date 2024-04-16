Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ARBKL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,292. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 106.71%.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

