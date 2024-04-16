Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 864,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,009 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 427,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

