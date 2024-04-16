Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,586,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ATZAF
Aritzia Stock Performance
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retail Investors Can Follow Goldman Sachs’ Moves This Quarter
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- PayPal’s User Decline Won’t Stop Its Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.