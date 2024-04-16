Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,586,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,756,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 62.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia Company Profile

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

